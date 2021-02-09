Volvo 240 with a Turbo 1JZ

Scotty from Street Machine built this 1983 Volvo 240 called “Trolvo” to drag race. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.5 L 1JZ-GTE inline-six making 387 horsepower to the wheels on 21 psi of boost from a single GCG turbocharger and Haltech Elite 2000 ECU. He paired the motor with a Turbo 400 automatic transmission and a Dana 30 rear end with an Aussie locker differential. Scotty took the Volvo to the drag strip where it went 7.35 sec at 97 mph in the eighth-mile. The next phase involves increasing power with extra fuel pumps and aftermarket camshafts.

Source: StreetMachineTV and Carnage Show FB page