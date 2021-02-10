2014 SVT Raptor with a 1979 F-150 Body

This custom Ford truck was built by Sweet Brothers Restomods using a 1979 F-150 Ranger XLT body on a 2014 Ford SVT Raptor chassis. This means the truck is powered by a 6.2 L Boss V8, 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, and 4WD drivetrain. The company added a Roush Stage 2 supercharger upping the V8’s output to 590 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. The truck benefits from the Raptor’s modern suspension with rack-and-pinion steering, Fox Racing shocks, and four-wheel disc brakes. The company also retained the Raptor’s interior including back-up camera and door entry keypad.

Source: Sweet Brothers Restomods FB page and Ford Era via Jalopnik