1977 Chevy Truck with a supercharged LT4 V8

This 1977 Chevy K10 Silverado was originally built by GM with a 350 ci V8, three-speed automatic transmission, and a 4WD drivetrain. However after spending time at the Roadster Shop, it now sports modern performance and handling. The company starts with one of their Legend Series chassis featuring a 2017 Chevy 1500 independent front suspension with power steering rack, custom-valved Fox Factory coilovers, Deaver long-travel Legend Series leaf springs, and four-wheel disc brakes. Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque thanks to a Eaton R1740 TVS 1.7 L supercharger making 9 psi of boost. An 8L90E eight-speed automatic transmission sends power through a 2500 HD transfer case to a front diff and 12-bolt rear end with 3.42 gears. The finishing touch is a set of Legend Series billet 17×8-inch wheels with Nitto 317/70R17 All Terrain tires. Jalopnik says a similar truck costs around $150,000-$200,000.

Source: Roadster Shop (build album) and Roadster Shop FB page