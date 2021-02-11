1996 Hummer H1 with a Duramax V8

Predator built this 1996 Hummer H1 at their company in San Diego, California. The H1 is powered by a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax LBZ diesel V8 making 500 horsepower and 1000 lb-ft of torque on their RapTorq ECU. The drivetrain features an Alison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission built by Predator to handle 650 horsepower and 1300 lb-ft of torque, NV242 transfer case, axles with 2.56 gears, and hubs with 1.92 gears. The H1 rides on a set of remote reservoir shocks, six-piston disc brakes, and Predator 20-inch wheels with Toyo Mud Terrain tires. Inside the cabin you find custom leather interior, Alcantara headliner, Autometer gauges, Momo steering wheel, and custom AC system.

Source: Predator