Volvo 940 with a Turbo 2JZ

Pierre Nordqvist from Nordqvist Drifting spent the last two years building his Volvo 940 in his garage in Sweden. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six making 706 horsepower and 805 Nm (593 lb-ft) to the wheels on E85 fuel. The motor features a Garrett GTX3582R Gen 2 turbocharger, Tial 60 mm wastegate, PPF custom exhaust manifold, Bosch 2200 cc injectors, and Maxx ECU. Behind the motor sits a BMW GS5-39DZ five-speed manual transmission with a modified bellhousing and Sachs four-puck clutch, two-piece driveshaft, and Volvo solid axle. The car rides on BC Racing shocks with Getech four-piston calipers on 330 mm drilled/slotted rotors.

Source: Nordqvist Drifting FB page and Snooken Recordings