Turbo Barra Inline-Six Makes 1861 hp on Dyno

Luke Oxley from FullBoost visited Dandy Engines to talk with Frank Marchese about dyno tuning a turbocharged Barra inline-six. The motor was built for Corey Jackson’s Ford Falcon FG and features a Spool billet crank and I-beam rods, Special Piston Services forged pistons, Rams Head Service CNC-ported head, and Precision 102 mm turbocharger. Frank ran the engine multiple times while turning up the boost. Unfortunately an issue with the oil system caused the end of the session. The final result was 1861 horsepower (1387 KW) and 1350 lb-ft (1831 NM) of torque on 45 psi of boost. The team plans to test the motor again on the hub dyno after it’s installed into Corey’s Falcon.

Source: FullBoost