1985 Defender with a Supercharged LS3 V8

3R Racing offers a lot of services at their company in Englewood, Colorado. Take for example this 1985 Land Rover Defender D110 they recently built. It’s powered by a supercharged 6.2 L LS3 V8 tuned by MoFab making 650+ horsepower. The motor features a LS Hot camshaft, Whipple 2.9 L supercharger, custom exhaust manifolds, and custom 3-inch exhaust. The V8 is mated to a 6L80E six-speed automatic transmission and LT230 transfer case. 3R Racing says the Defender in 2WD reaches 0-60 mph in 5.3 sec. The Defender rides on a TeraFlex lifted suspension with radius rods, custom sway bars, Land Rover Discovery disc brakes, and Goodyear MTR 35-inch tires.

Source: 3R Racing (project page)