For Sale: Ford Escort Mk2 with a 2.5 L Millington Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk2 is for sale on eBay by Stoke Mandeville Autocentre in Stoke Mandeville, Aylesbury, UK for £125,000 or about $173,250. The rally car was built by Den Motorsport for Tom Blackwood in 2018. It is powered by a 2.5 L Millington Series II inline-four running on a MoTeC ECU. The drivetrain features a Tractive sequential transmission and full floating Atlas rear axle with 4.60 gears. The car rides on Reiger Suspension 4-way adjustable coilovers with spare springs and AP Racing brakes front and rear. The sale includes 160 liters of fuel, powertrain oils, new alternator, 32 wheels, and 50+ tires.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Awesome Classic Fords FB page