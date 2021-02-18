Toyota AE86 with a Turbo 3S-GE

Andre from High Performance Academy stopped by the pits to talk with Ryan Heagney from Heagney Bros Racing about their Toyota AE86 endurace race car. Ryan says they purchased the car about 15 years ago which had a long history of racing dating back to 1992. Over that time they have developed the car extensively. It’s now powered by a turbocharged 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four making 460-480 horsepower on Avgas fuel and Link G4 Fury ECU. The motor features a filled and sleeved block, CP pistons, H-beam rods, factory crankshaft and VVTi camshafts, BorgWarner S300 twin scroll turbocharger, and factory wet sump. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a TTI GTO six-speed sequential transmission and Hilux rear end with a Detroit locker differential.

Source: Heagney Bros FB page and High Performance Academy