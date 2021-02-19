BMW E92 with a turbo RB25 inline-six

Dean Crozier drifts in a BMW E92 built by Motorsport Fifty6 in Ireland. It’s powered by a turbocharged RB25 inline-six tuned by Bradley Motorworks making 528 horsepower and 424 lb-ft of torque on a Link Storm ECU. The motor features CP pistons, Manley rods, 6boost exhaust manifold, Precision 6062 turbocharger, Deka 1000 cc injectors, Audi R8 coils, and Otaku 90 mm throttle body. A G-Force G101A four-speed dog-engagement transmission with a Xtreme 230 mm twin-plate clutch sends power to a Winters quick-change rear end with E39 M5 axles. The car rides on a Wisefab front and rear suspension with HSD adjustable coilovers.
Source: Dean Crozier Drifting FB page