For Sale: Saturn Sky with a LS2 V8

This 2007 Saturn Sky is for sale at RK Motors in Charlotte, North Carolina for $39,900. The car was built by Mallett Performance Cars in Cornelius, North Carolina. Under the hood sits a 6.0 L LS2 V8 making 360 horsepower to the wheels. The motor is mated to a 5L40E five-speed automatic transmission and Mallett driveshaft. The car also received Mallett’s performance springs and modified shocks, stainless steel exhaust with Corsa muffer, and custom aluminum radiator.

Source: for sale at RK Motors via AutoEvolution