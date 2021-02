Dejan Kopajtić and his Yugo have competed for over 10 years. The 725 kg (1598 lb) race car is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.6 L inline-four from a Fiat Bravo. The motor’s 200 horsepower is sent to the front tires through a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. Unfortunately Dejan is retiring from racing and has listed the Yugo for sale. Watch Dejan compete in his last race at Skradin, Croatia below.

Source: HillClimb Monsters