Stian Hafsengen and his Ford Fiesta race car visited Fagernes, Norway for some winter racing on a frozen lake. The car was built to compete in rally cross and hill climb. It is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L Volvo inline-five and 4WD drivetrain. The motor is capable of 1000+ horsepower and 1100+ Nm of torque. Watch Stian race on a frozen lake below.

Source: Buldre Racingteam