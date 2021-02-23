Ford Capri with a Turbo BMW Inline-Six

This Ford Capri was built by Skogen Racing in Sweden. The car was powered by a turbocharged 2.9 L Ford V6 making 535 horsepower and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft) of torque on 1.4 bar (20.3 psi) of boost. They replaced the V6 with a turbocharged 2.8 L BMW M50 inline-six. Motor Nord tuned the inline-six into making 657 hp and 793 Nm (584 lb-ft) to the wheels on 1.6 bar (23.2 psi) of boost. It features a Holset HX40 turbocharger, 50 mm wastegate, Aeromotive fuel system with 1700 cc injectors, 3.5-inch exhaust, and Megasquirt MS3X ECU. A ZF manual transmission with a Sachs racing clutch sends power to the rear wheels through a Volvo 240 rear end.

Source: Skogen Racing FB page