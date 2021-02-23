1971 Datsun 510 with a SR20DET

This 1971 Datsun 510 sold on Bring a Trailer for $46,010. The two-door sedan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four mated to a five-speed manual transmission with an ACT clutch. The motor produces 302 horsepower and 272 lb-ft of torque thanks to a CX Racing GT63 turbocharger, SARD 650 cc fuel injectors fed from an Aeromotive fuel pump, and AEM Series II ECU. The car rides on CX Racing coilovers, Techno Toy Tuning tension control rods, adjustable front lower control arms, and FutoFab adjustable rear camber brackets. A set of 7Twenty 16-inch wheels cover Wilwood disc brakes front and rear. Inside you’ll find an Autopower six-point roll cage surrounding Scion FR-S seats with Bridge Moto four-point harnesses, Sparco steering wheel, and Autometer gauges.

Source: Bring a Trailer