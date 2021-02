Tiffany and Justin Kelly from Team Kelly Racing compete in Gridlife Touring Cup with their Scion FR-S and S2000 (AP1). Both race cars were powered by a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four but will see new engines for the upcoming season. They are both receiving a 3.5 L Honda J35A4 V6. Each V6 will feature heads and camshafts from Power Rev Racing and an InlinePro adapter plate for a S2000 six-speed manual transmission. Watch the first videos in the FR-S build series below.

Source: Team Kelly Racing