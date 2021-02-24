2013 Ford F-150 with a 1979 F-250 body

Mike Reeve from Velocity Video wanted a truck with classic looks and modern comfort and reliability. His solution was to install a 1979 Ford F-250 Custom Crew Cab body over a 2013 Ford F-150 Crewcab chassis, powertrain, suspension, and interior. The truck is powered by a twin-turbo 3.5 L Ecoboost V6 making around 365 horsepower (272 kW) and 420 lb-ft of torque. A 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a rear end with 3.73 gears and an E-locker differential. The truck rides on Ride Rite air bags, Billstien 5160 piggy-back rear shocks, and Level 8 Hauler 17-inch wheels with BF Goodrich K02 285/75/17 tires. Listen to Mike explain the project below.

Source: Velocity Video