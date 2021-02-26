1948 Dodge Truck with a Turbo Barra

Josh Ross enjoys working on his unique 1948 Dodge B-series truck. Just about every piece has been modified in some way. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six featuring a Nizpro intake manifold, factory turbocharger, and 4-inch exhaust. A TR6060 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Nissan Patrol rear end with 4.11 gears and limited-slip differential. The truck sits on a boxed factory frame with Tein adjustable coilovers, Wilwood Wide 5 front hubs and brakes, and a 3-link rear suspension with a Watt’s link. A set of Keizer 3-piece beadlock 15×10 wheels hold 275 mm (10.8 inches) wide tires in the front and rear.

Related