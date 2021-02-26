Volvo C70 with a Toyota 7M-GTE inline-six

Johan Jalkelid built his Volvo C70 at his garage Jalkelid Motorsport in Orust, Sweden. The car is now longer powered by a Volvo inline-five and instead has a turbocharged 3.0 L Toyota 7M-GTE inline-six. The inline-six produces 700 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque to the wheels on 1.9 bar (27.5 psi) of boost from a Borgwarner 9180 turbocharger and MaxxECU. Johan also converted from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive using a BMW ZF five-speed manual transmission and Jaguar XJ6 independent rear end. The car rides on BMW E46 adjustable coilovers in front and Toyota GT86 adjustable coilovers in back.

Source: Jalkelid Motorsport FB page and Grumblo