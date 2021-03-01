Revline Racing is Building a Full Billet K-Series for their Porsche 968

Revline Racing competes in several Time Attack events with their Porsche 968 GT1 race car. The team has spent several months rebuilding the car with an upgraded powertrain. It starts with a full billet Honda K-series inline-four using a Bullet Race Engineering billet block and PPR Motorsport billet head. The engine also features a Brian Crower billet 4240 crankshaft featuring a 99 mm stroke and larger bearings, Garrett G42 turbocharger, and Emtron KV1 ECU. The turbocharged motor will send it’s power through an Albins ST6 six-speed sequential transaxle in the back of the car. You can follow the project’s progress on @revlinetimeattack.

Source: Revline Time Attack FB page via Garrett FB page