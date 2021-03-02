1974 BMW 3.0 CS with a S38 inline-six

SpeedKore Performance built this 1974 BMW 3.0 CS (E9) for Robert Downey Jr at their company in Grafton, Wisconsin. The car originally came from BMW with a 3.0 L M30B30V inline-six however SpeedKore went with a naturally aspirated S38 inline-six from an E34 M5. The S38 produces 335 horsepower and is paired with a ZF 4HP22 four-speed automatic transmission. The car rides on Bilstein shocks and custom HRE C109 three-piece wheels with Pirelli P-Zero tires covering Brembo six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes in back. The exterior is a mixture of custom brick red PPG paint, Cerakote titanium grey accents, and carbon fiber parts coated in BASF Glasurit satin clear.

Source: HRE Wheels and SpeedKoree Performance FB page