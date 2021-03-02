1971 BMW 2002 with a Toyota 3S-GE

This 1971 2002 rolled out of the BMW factory with a 2.0 L M10 inline-four. Since then the car has seen a lot. The factory inline-four has given way to a Toyota 2.0 L 3S-GE BEAMS inline-four. Other upgrades include a Walbro 255 fuel pump, adjustable fuel pressure regulator, aluminum double-pass radiator, and 2.5-inch exhaust.A Toyota Altezza six-speed manual transmission sends power through a one-piece driveshaft to a BMW differential. The car rides on Ireland Engineering Stage 2 front springs, Ground Control rear coilovers, and XXR 557 15×8 wheels with Nitto NT450 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer