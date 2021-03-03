1973 Chevy C30 with a Cummins 6BT Inline-Six

Joe Yezzi and his talented team at Squarebody Syndicate built this 1973 Chevrolet Cheyenne Super C30 truck as a tow rig for the company. Under the hood sits a 5.9 L Cummins 6BT turbo diesel inline-six with a 4-inch exhaust built by Big 10 Garage in Chandler, Arizona. Torque is sent through a Hughes Performance 47RH four-speed automatic transmission to a 14-bolt rear end. The truck rides on a frame shortened 4.5 inches with AC Delco shocks, C30 springs, four-wheel disc brakes, and Chevy 16.5-inch wheels. Metalox Fab extended the cab by 3.75 inches and shortened the bed 10 inches.

Source: Squarebody Syndicate (project page) and Dakota Digital