Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 1.5JZ Inline-Six Makes 1191 hp on Dyno

This Toyota GT86 built by Rich Auto Works visited Crispeed Tuned in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for some dyno tuning. While there the turbocharged 1.5JZ inline-six produced 1,191 horsepower to the wheels on E85 fuel and 45 psi of boost. The motor features a South Florida Turbo & Engine 3.2 L 2JZ short block, 1JZ head, GSC Power Division S2 camshafts, Ferrea valvetrain, twelve ID 1700 cc injectors, Precision 8685 turbocharger, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The car was wired by JR Wiring Solutions. Rich Auto Works also installed the ATFSpeed Stage 4 A340E four-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Crispeed Tuned FB page