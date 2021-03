Matt Brown is an Automotive Engineer who’s worked at Apple, NASCAR, and Tesla. He’s currently putting his skills to the test building a 1950 Jaguar Mark V. Mark started by pulling the factory 3.5 L inline-six, four-speed manual transmission, and rear end. In its place he’s installing a Tesla Model 3 motor, subframe, and batteries. The third video in the project’s build series shows Matt modifying the factory chassis to accept the Model 3 subframe.

Source: SuperfastMatt