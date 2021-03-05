1968 Mercury Cougar with a Coyote V8

Ringbrothers unveiled a 1968 Mercury Cougar built at their company in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The Pony car is powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 with a set of Ringbrothers custom headers. The engine’s 460 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque is sent through a 10R80 10-speed automatic transmission from a Ford F-150 controlled by paddle shifters. They improved the car’s handling thanks to Detroit Speed’s Aluma-Frame front suspension and QUADRALink 4-link rear suspension. A set of HRE Series C1 C103 wheels (18×9, 19×11) with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (245/35-18, 275/40-19) cover Baer Pro+ 14-inch disc brakes in front and rear. The exterior is coated in BASF Glasurit Ford Augusta Green Metallic paint.

Source: Ringbrothers (project page) and Ringbrothers FB page