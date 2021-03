The Svenmeister enjoys building hot rods and motorcycles. One of his recent creations called the Swedish Gansta Sled was built using a Volvo Amazon 122S body and the underpinnings from a 2005 Kia Spectra. This means the unique FWD vehicle is powered by a 2.0 L G4GC inline-four making around 138 horsepower and 136 lb-ft with a four-speed automatic transmission. It also features four-wheel disc brakes, air bag suspension, custom dash and interior.

Source: SVENMEISTER via BangShift