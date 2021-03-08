2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 with a Supercharged 6.4 L Hemi V8

The 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 came from the factory with a 6.1 L Hemi V8 and W5A580 five-speed automatic however Cleveland Power & Performance wanted more. The company decided to swap the powertrain and suspension from a 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT-8. The wagon is now powered by a 6.4 L Hemi V8 with a Procharger supercharger making 528 horsepower and 528 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. Behind the supercharged V8 sits a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission and Getrag 3.92 differential. Cleveland Power & Performance also installed a set of BC adjustable coilovers, Hellcat brakes and wheels, 2008 front body, and coated everything in new paint. You can view more photos of the car in the build album.

Source: Cleveland Power & Performance (build page)