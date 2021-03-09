1960 Corvette with a LS2 V8

This 1960 Chevrolet Corvette originally came with a 283 ci V8 and four-speed manual transmission. However the previous owner replaced those with a 6.0 L LS2 V8 and 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission. The owner retained the original motor, transmission, and chassis. The LS2 features Holley throttle body, Hooker cast iron headers, custom stainless exhaust, Holley Terminator X Max ECU, and Painless wiring harness. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Currie TrueTrac LSD with 3.50 gears and Strange 31-spline axles. The Corvette rides on a Art Morrison GT Sport chassis with a power steering rack, JRI adjustable coilovers, Baer four-wheel disc brakes, and a set of 18-inch aluminum wheels with Pirelli P Zero tires (225/45, 235/55). The interior features leather covered bucket seats with RJS Racing lap belts, Momo California steering wheel, Ididit steering column, and Vintage Air system.

Source: Bring a Trailer