1969 Ford Capri with a turbo 1UZ V8

This 1969 Ford Capri was built by Clint Digiovanni, owner of performance fabrication company Street, Race & Muscle in Perth, WA, Australia. Rising out of the hood is a turbocharged Toyota 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 making 400+ whp tuned by Rotomotion Engineering. The motor features Arias pistons, 1000 cc injectors, Garrett T51R turbocharger, and Microtech ECU. The drivetrain features a C4 three-speeed transmission with manual valve body, Dominator 3800 rpm stall converter, and 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. The car rides on a Nissan S13 crossmember with narrowed lower control arms and S14 knuckles, brakes, and coilovers. The rear suspension features Strange coilovers and Ford Falcon EL brakes. Read more about how the car was created at Whichcar/StreetMachine.

Source: SRM FB page, Whichcar/StreetMachine, and Flinty460