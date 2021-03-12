1957 Jeep FC-170 with a 327 ci Chevy V8

The owner of this 1957 Jeep FC-170 acquired it without a powertrain. They spent the next two years after rebuilding the truck into a dependable hauler. It’s powered by a 327 ci small-block Chevy V8 featuring 1968 Corvette “Camel Hump” heads and making 400 horsepower. The owner retained the factory Dana 44 front axle but did not install a transfer case. Instead the drivetrain features a TH400 automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Dana 70-2U rear end. The truck rides on Alcan custom 6-inch leaf springs with power steering box, steering dampers, and front disc brake conversion. The owner also installed a new fuel system, cooling system, exhaust, and wiring harness.

Source: eBay via AutoEvolution