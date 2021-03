Retropower released an update on their 1966 Mark 2 project inspired by Jaguar’s Project Utah. In the previous update Callum Seviour explained the freshly painted body, front suspension, and rear axle. In this update we see the 2JZ-GE inline-six and BMW E46 M3 manual transmission are installed. Listen as Callum explains all the work completed on the car.

Source: Project Utah FB page and Retropower Cars