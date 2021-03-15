For Sale: Baja Bug with a Subaru Flat-Four

This 1973 Volkswagen Beetle is for sale on for sale on eBay in New Smyrna Beach, Florida for $18,900. Power is generated by a 1999 Subaru 2.5 L flat-four mated to a 1984 Volkswagen Vanagon four-speed manual transaxle. A custom aluminum wing covers the engine and holds the radiator and dual electric fans. The car rides on a tubular chassis with long travel suspension, FOA adjustable coilovers with remote reservoirs, Mickey Thompson Baja front tires, and BFGoodrich 33-inch rear tires. Inside the cabin you find a roll cage, four-point harnesses, custom aluminum door panels, hi-lift bumper jack, shovel, and fire extinguisher.

Source: eBay via DailyTurismo