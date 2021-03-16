1986 Corolla Levin with a Turbo 4A-GZE

This 1986 Toyota Corolla Levin came from the factory with a 1.6 L 4A-GE inline-four. At some point that was swapped for a turbocharged 1.6 L 4A-GZE inline-four making 190-200 horsepower. The motor features a Garrett T3 turbocharger, HKS blow-off valve, and Kakimoto Racing exhaust. The five-speed manual transmission uses a OS Giken clutch and sends power to a OS Giken limited-slip differential. The exterior features a N2 widebody, D.Speed carbon fiber hood, and SSR Longchamp wheels.

Source: Spirit of the Nineties FB page via ESD reader