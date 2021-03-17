Toyota RAV4 with a 3S-GTE Inline-Four

The factory motor in this 1999 Toyota RAV4 was replaced with a 2.0 L 3S-GTE inline-four from a Toyota MR2. The owner had the 3S-GTE rebuilt with ARP head studs, ACL race bearings, 5S-FE oil pump, CT20 turbocharger, 3-inch downpipe, and 2.5-inch exhaust. The factory five-speed manual transmission features a MR2 heavy-duty clutch and sends power through the factory AWD drivetrain. The SUV rides on King lowering springs, King Ultra shocks, and Work VS 18-inch wheels. The exterior features a custom hood scoop and Mk4 Supra Quick Silver paint.

Source: Gumtree via Yota Nation FB page