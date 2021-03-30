Twin Toyota GT86s with Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Team Jenkins Motorsport is a drift team run by brothers Troy and Ben Jenkins. They compete in the D1NZ Drifting Championship Series in matching Toyota GT86 race cars.

Each car is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six making 720 horsepower to the wheels on a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. They are built by Hughes Race Engineering with a forged block, CP 8.5:1 pistons, Eagle connecting rods, Kelford 272/278 camshafts, Kelford springs & Retainers, and Toyota Yaris coil packs. It also features a Borgwarner EFR8374 turbocharger, Sinco Ccstom exhaust manifold, Elwood stainless intake manifold, and X-SPURT 1500 cc injectors.

Behind the motor sits a TTi five-speed sequential transmission with a drift gear set and Tilton twin-plate clutch. A custom two-piece driveshaft sends power to a Winters quick-change differential and Driveshaft Shop 1200 hp axles.

The front suspension consists of a Wisefab angle kit with extended tie rods, Parts Shop Max 5×114.3 hubs, Stance USA two-way coilovers, and Nissan S15 steering rack. The rear suspension uses Parts Shop Max knuckles, Driveshaft Shop custom hubs, and Voodoo13 adjustable lower arms and traction arms. A set of Work D9R wheels (18×8.5, 18×10.5) cover Wilwood six-piston brakes in front and Nissan S15 two-piston rear brakes in back.

