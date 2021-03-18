2016 Chrysler 300 SRT with a 971 whp Supercharged 6.2 L Hemi V8

Dontex Automotive Performance is a company located in Vermont, VIC, Australia that specializes in modern Hemi performance. A customer brought their 2016 Chrysler 300 SRT to them with the goal of running high-8’s or low-9’s in the quarter-mile. So they swapped the factory 6.4 L Hemi V8 and transmission with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat Redeye V8 and 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission. The engine features a ported 2.7 L supercharger, 105 mm throttle body, 2.85″ upper pulley, 10% overdrive lower pulley, and SRT power chiller. This combo resulted in 971 horsepower and 924 lb-ft (1253 Nm) of torque to the wheels on E85 fuel and 22 psi of boost.

Source: Dontex Automotive Performance FB page and StreetMachineTV