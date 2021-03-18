For Sale: Hummer H1 with a Cummins 4BT

This 1999 AM General Hummer H1 is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Portland, Oregon with unknown mileage. The truck was built six years ago by Level 7 Motorsports in Marion, Illinois. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 3.9 L Cummins 4BT diesel inline-four mated to a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case. The engine features a 3K GSK RPM governor spring kit, custom intercooler, and Holset HY35W T3 turbocharger. The truck rides on an aftermarket suspension lift with Rockstar 22-inch wheels and Falken Wildpeak A/T 37-inch tires. The interior features grey leather heated seats, AC, power windows, Momo steering wheel, and rearview camera.

Source: Bring a Trailer via Level 7 Motorsport FB page