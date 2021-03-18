1966 Chevy C10 with a LS3 V8

Calibrated Speed and Performance built this 1966 Chevrolet C10 at their company in Moody, Alabama. The classic truck is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 crate motor producing at least 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. Behind the V8 sits a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission sending power to a Currie 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a Classic Performance Products suspension and Continental Extreme Contact tires on a set of Forgeline Grudge three-piece wheels (20×8.5, 20×10) covering Wilwood four-piston disc brakes.

Source: Calibrated Speed and Performance FB page via Forgeline