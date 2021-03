Mark Murphy from Classic Ford Thailand has spent a lot of effort building his Ford Escort panel van. Since our last article in 2018, he’s been busy driving it and reworking the rear end and brakes. Of course the most dramatic change is the new paint. Now the style matches the performance from the 3.0 L Toyota 2JZ-GTE, R154 five-speed transmission, and Cusco diff. You can view more photos and progress in the project’s build thread.

Source: M11rf and Classic Ford Thailand FB page