Nissan NV2500 Van with a 5.0 L Cummins V8

Ian Johnson built the “NV Cargo X” on the show Xtreme Off-Road for Nissan to debut at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. Ian started with a Nissan NV2500 HD and removed the factory 5.6 L VK56DE V8, seven-speed automatic transmission, and drivetrain. In its place he installed a turbocharged 5.0 L Cummins ISV diesel V8 from a second-generation Titan XD making 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. He also swapped the Titan XD’s Aisin A466ND six-speed automatic transmission and 4WD drivetrain. Ian kept the factory boxed ladder frame and added a custom front suspension and heavy-duty leaf-spring rear suspension. The finishing touches were a tubular bumper, 10,000 lb front winch, custom skid plates, and a set of General Grabber X3 37-inch tires.

Source: Nissan media