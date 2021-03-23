BMW E31 with a S62 V8

This BMW 850 E31 called Projekt 8 was built by Renner in Miami, Florida. The company replaced the factory V12 with a 4.9 L S62 V8 producing around 394 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). They also installed an E39 M5 drivetrain featuring a Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential. The car rides on Bilstein shocks and H&R springs with HRE custom 18-inch wheels covering E60 M5 front brakes and E92 M3 rear brakes. The exterior features 850CSi body panels covered in a custom gold paint.

Source: @rennerprojekts and Hoonigan AutoFocus