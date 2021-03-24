Jeepster Commando with a 340 hp Turbo Hurricane Inline-Four

Jeep debuted their “Jeepster Beach” concept for 2021 Moab Easter Jeep Safari. The company started with a 1968 Jeepster Commando (C-101) and swapped the chassis, suspension, and powertrain from a 2020 Wrangler Rubicon. It’s powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L Hurricane inline-four and Torqueflite 850RE eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep increased the inline-four’s power output from the factory 270 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque to 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. The SUV also features a 4:1 transfer case, four-point roll cage, 2-inch suspension lift, and Gladiator wheels with 35-inch tires.

Source: Jeep media