Dodge Power Wagon with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

Roadster Shop built this 1968 Dodge Power Wagon at their company in Mundelein, Illinois. The truck rides on a Roadster Shop custom chassis based off their RS4 architecture with Fox 2.5×10-inch remote reservoir coilovers, Baer disc brakes, Forgeline 18-inch wheels, and BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain tires (37×12.5). Under the hood sits a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 crate motor making 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features an Automatic Transmission Design 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, Atlas transfer case, and Currie 60 VXR axles with 1-ton knuckles.
Source: Roadster Shop (build album)