Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo Billet 13B Two-Rotor Goes 8.54 sec

PAC Performance has put a lot of time and effort building their “Hacsaw” Mazda RX-3. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 13B bridgeport two-rotor capable of 1200+ horsepower mated to a paddle-shifted three-speed automatic transmission. The motor features billet plates and rotor housings, Garrett GTX45 turbocharger, nitrous system, and MoTeC M150 ECU. The team took the car to Sydney Dragway for testing and Peter Rehayem went 8.546 sec at 163.08 mph in the quarter-mile.

Source: PAC Performance FB page and PAC Performance channel