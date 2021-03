MA Motorsports is building Formula Drift driver Alex Jagger a Nissan 370Z for the ProSpec class. The project starts with a 2009 370Z shell that is receiving a twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 good for 600+ horsepower to the wheels. The motor will feature stock turbochargers and a Dailey dry sump system. Behind the motor will sit a G-Force four-speed transmission and Winters 10-inch quick-change differential. You can follow the project’s progress on MA Motorsports’ channel.

