AWD Nissan S15 with a turbo 3.2 L RB-series inline-six

The owner of this unique Nissan S15 Silvia visited Haltech to discuss the project. It starts with a turbocharged RB-series inline-six under the hood. The motor features a billet RB30 block, Nitto 3.2 L stroker kit, CNC ported heads, custom camshafts, Precision 8385 turbocharger, and dry sump system. The fuel system uses a PRP mechanical pump to push E85 fuel through Bosch 1650 cc injectors all controlled by a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Turbo 400 three-speed automatic transmission and Nissan R33 GT-R transfer case, differentials, and axles. The car’s best quarter-mile is 8.70 sec at 155 mph.

Source: Haltech