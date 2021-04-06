Nissan S15 with a Mercedes Twin-Turbo V8

James Pinch loves building unique cars. Several years ago we shared his Nissan S15 powered by a Toyota 1GZ-FE V12. Fast forward and the car is being rebuilt albeit with a new heart.

This time around James chose to go with a twin-turbo 4.0 L M177 V8 from a Mercedes AMG C63. The factory motor comes with a water-to-air intercooling however he’s converting to air-to-air using a Plazmaman R35 GTR Pro Series intercooler and a lot of custom piping. The engine bay also holds a PWR radiator with two Maradyne 12-inch fans. James plans to use the factory turbochargers which is good for up to 450 kW (603 hp). Eventually he will upgrade to a built motor and Garrett G30s turbochargers with a goal of 1000+ hp.

The motor runs on a MoTeC M142 ECU with a MoTeC PDM15 and Mil-Spec wiring harness. Fuel will be kept in a Radium 10-gallon cell with a Radium internal surge tank and fed via a Walbro F90000274 pump through custom lines. The motor exhales through a custom 4-inch exhaust system.

Behind the V8 sits a G-force G101A four-speed transmission with a custom DCS twin-plate clutch. A custom one-piece driveshaft sends power to a Nissan R32 GTR rear end with an OS Giken 2-way differential and R32 GTR axles.

The car rides on a modified front subframe with a Wisefab angle kit and reinforced R32 GTR rear subframe. It also features custom BC ER adjustable coilovers, electric power steering, Ikeya Formula rear control arms, traction and toe rods, and camber arms. It stops thanks to six-piston calipers and 365 mm floating rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 325 mm floating rotors in back.

The exterior features a Rocket Bunny V2 body kit with custom rear diffuser, custom front splitter, and custom side skirt extensions. All this was coated in custom color paint by D Industries. James plans on installing a BCL Atmosphere Demolisher 1850 mm rear wing and 78-Works LED headlights and tail lights. The car will roll on a set of Work VS-KF 18×12 wheels with a 7-inch outer lip.

Inside you will find an OMP HTE One racing seat on custom seat rail surrounded by a roll cage and flanked by Origin fiberglass door cards. It will also include a Vertex Forever steering wheel, MoTeC C1212 digital display, and Wilwood pedal box. Follow @p.i.n.c.h to stay up to date on the project’s progress.