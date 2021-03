Matt Bomer from Let Loose Racing has put a lot of work into building his Ford Fairmont Ghia XF race car. The project has reached a point where Matt could test it at the track for the first time. Unfortunately the T5 five-speed manual transmission broke but not before Matt completed several laps around Winton Motor Raceway in Winton, VIC, Australia. Listen to the built 5.0 L Windsor V8 sing and then listen as Matt explains everything that happened at the track.

Source: Let Loose Racing