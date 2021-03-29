Datsun 1600 with a Turbo Ford Inline-Four

This 1968 Datsun 1600 came from the factory with a 1.6 L R16 inline-four and four-speed manual transmission. Those were swapped in 2015 for a turbocharged 2.3 L Lima inline-four and five-speed manual transmission from a Foxbody Mustang. The car rides on factory suspension with rack-and-pinion steering, disc brakes in front, and 15-inch wheels with Classic Radial LL800 165/80 tires. The interior features a painted dash with Omega Kustom gauges, three-spoke steering wheel, tan vinyl seats, and a roll bar.

Source: Bring a Trailer